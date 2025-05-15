Paul Blackburn Injury: Needs two more rehab starts

Blackburn (knee) is expected to make two more rehab starts before being activated from the 15-day injured list, Joe Pantorno of AMNY.com reports.

Blackburn reached 60 pitches in his last rehab outing with Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday and is aiming for the 75-pitch mark Friday with Double-A Binghamton. He's expected to make an additional rehab start after that. There doesn't appear to currently be room for Blackburn in the Mets' rotation, so he could be slotted into long relief when he's activated later this month. Blackburn has been out all season with right knee inflammation.