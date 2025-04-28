Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Paul Blackburn headshot

Paul Blackburn Injury: Resumes throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 1:07pm

Blackburn (knee/illness) resumed throwing Sunday and will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

Blackburn was scratched from a rehab start last week due to a stomach bug that resulted in some weight loss. He's feeling better now, though, and should be able to resume his rehab assignment soon. The righty originally went on the 15-day injured list due to right knee inflammation.

Paul Blackburn
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now