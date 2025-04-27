Paul DeJong Injury: Scheduled for surgery Monday

DeJong will undergo surgery Monday to repair his sinuses and orbital plate, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

DeJong's nose was fractured when he hit by a pitch from Mitch Keller on April 15. DeJong was placed on the 10-day injured list the next day, and after visiting a specialist it was determined that surgery was the best way forward for his recovery. He will go under the knife Monday and is expected to return to action this year, though a clear timeline has not been established.