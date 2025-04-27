Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Paul DeJong headshot

Paul DeJong Injury: Scheduled for surgery Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 8:09am

DeJong will undergo surgery Monday to repair his sinuses and orbital plate, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

DeJong's nose was fractured when he hit by a pitch from Mitch Keller on April 15. DeJong was placed on the 10-day injured list the next day, and after visiting a specialist it was determined that surgery was the best way forward for his recovery. He will go under the knife Monday and is expected to return to action this year, though a clear timeline has not been established.

Paul DeJong
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now