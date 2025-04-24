Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Paul DeJong headshot

Paul DeJong Injury: Will have surgery on broken nose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Thursday that DeJong will undergo surgery to repair his fractured nose, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

DeJong also visited an eye specialist Thursday and was cleared of any issues there. The veteran infielder went on the 10-day injured list last week after a Mitch Keller pitch struck him in the face and broke his nose. It appears DeJong has avoided any additional injuries, but there's no timetable for his return.

Paul DeJong
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now