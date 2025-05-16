Paul Goldschmidt News: Drives in two runs Friday
Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Mets.
Goldschmidt got the Yankees on the board in the third inning on an infield RBI single and drove in a second run in the fourth. The veteran first baseman has tallied at least one RBI in five of his last seven games, and over that span he has gone 11-for-28 (.393) with one stolen base, seven runs scored, two home runs and seven RBI. Goldschmidt's .349 batting average is second best in the majors behind teammate Aaron Judge (.414).
