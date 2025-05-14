Paul Goldschmidt News: Homers off bench
Goldschmidt went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesdays' 3-2 win over the Mariners.
Goldschmidt was out of the starting lineup, but he delivered the game-tying run with his seventh-inning solo shot as a pinch hitter. The first baseman is 9-for-24 (.375) over his last six games, adding two homers and five RBI in that span. For the season, he continues to offer steady offense with a .346 average, .901 OPS, five homers, 22 RBI, 27 runs scored and three stolen bases across 177 plate appearances.
