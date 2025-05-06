Fantasy Baseball
Paul Goldschmidt headshot

Paul Goldschmidt News: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.

The veteran first baseman started the previous seven games and will receive a day off after going 9-for-29 with two homers, seven RBI and seven runs during that span. After posting a career-worst .716 OPS last season Goldschmidt has enjoyed a resurgence so far in 2025 with a .353/.400/.481 slash line through 35 games.

Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees
