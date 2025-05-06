Paul Goldschmidt News: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.

The veteran first baseman started the previous seven games and will receive a day off after going 9-for-29 with two homers, seven RBI and seven runs during that span. After posting a career-worst .716 OPS last season Goldschmidt has enjoyed a resurgence so far in 2025 with a .353/.400/.481 slash line through 35 games.