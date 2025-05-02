Paul Goldschmidt News: Smacks another home run

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 3-0 win over the Rays.

Goldschmidt was the man responsible for all of Friday's scoring, belting a three-run shot off Mason Montgomery in the fifth inning. Goldschmidt is up to three home runs on the season, two of which have come in back-to-back games. He's recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games, going 8-for-23 with six runs scored and seven RBI over that span.