Paul Sewald Injury: No timeline for return

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Thursday that Sewald's recovery from a shoulder strain is "going to be a while," MLB.com reports.

That sounds like Sewald will require more than the 15-day minimum. He was lifted from a game earlier this week after facing two batters. Sewald had a good start to the season but had a troublesome five-game stretch (12.27 ERA) leading up to his placement on the IL.