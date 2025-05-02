Fantasy Baseball
Paul Sewald headshot

Paul Sewald Injury: No timetable for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Thursday that Sewald's recovery from a shoulder strain is "going to be a while," MLB.com reports.

That sounds like Sewald will require more than the 15-day minimum. He was lifted from a game earlier this week after facing two batters. Sewald had a good start to the season but had a troublesome five-game stretch (12.27 ERA) leading up to his placement on the IL.

Paul Sewald
Cleveland Guardians
