Paul Sewald headshot

Paul Sewald Injury: To IL with shoulder strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

The Guardians placed Sewald on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right shoulder strain, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Sewald was forced to depart an appearance Monday against the Twins due to the injury and it will cost him at least the next couple weeks of action. The veteran reliever had been roughed up for five runs over 3.2 innings covering his last five outings.

Paul Sewald
Cleveland Guardians
