Paul Sewald Injury: To IL with shoulder strain
The Guardians placed Sewald on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right shoulder strain, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Sewald was forced to depart an appearance Monday against the Twins due to the injury and it will cost him at least the next couple weeks of action. The veteran reliever had been roughed up for five runs over 3.2 innings covering his last five outings.
