Pavin Smith News: Batting lower in order

Smith batted eighth and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 9-5 win over the Dodgers.

Smith has mostly batted out of the three hole in 2025, but in his last three starts, he was placed sixth (twice) and eighth (once). Lourdes Gurriel has been elevated to third in the order. Perhaps a recent slump triggered the move down the order, but Smith has been hitting well recently -- 12-for-32 over last nine contests -- and maintains a role as the team's designated hitter whenever the Diamondbacks face a right-handed starter.