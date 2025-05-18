Pavin Smith News: Emerges from slump

Smith went 2-for-6 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 14-12 loss to Colorado.

Smith has been on a roll the last week, going 10-for-25 (.400) with three doubles, two RBI and three runs scored over the last seven contests. It's an encouraging sign for Arizona's DH against right-handers, who endured a 13-game stretch during which he batted .065 (2-for-31) prior to his recent uprising.