Paxton Schultz News: Getting first look in majors

Toronto recalled Schultz from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

Schultz's call-up was one of a series of Toronto roster moves involving relievers Sunday, as fellow righty Dillon Tate was also summoned from the minors while righty Jacob Barnes was DFA'd and righty Nick Sandlin (lat) was placed on the 15-day IL. Schultz is getting Barnes' 40-man roster spot and may get the opportunity to make his big-league debut following a lengthy career in the minors. He has a 4.48 career ERA over 130 minor-league games, 70 of which came as a starter. Schultz has been solid out of the bullpen for Buffalo this season, posting a 2.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB over 8.2 innings.