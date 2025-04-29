Paxton Schultz News: Returns to Triple-A

The Blue Jays optioned Schultz to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

The right-hander was called up by Toronto on April 20 and struck out eight over 4.1 scoreless frames in his MLB debut that day, but he'll head back to Triple-A after giving up three runs across 2.1 innings Sunday at Yankee Stadium. Schultz is likely to get another look in the big leagues at some point this season, but for now he'll return to Buffalo.