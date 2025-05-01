Pedro Pages News: Resting Thursday

Pages is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds.

Pages went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI groundout while catching all nine innings of the Cardinals' 9-1 win Wednesday night in the second game of a doubleheader, but he'll get a breather Thursday while St. Louis and Cincinnati conclude their series with a game that begins at 12:40 p.m. ET. Yohel Pozo will handle the catching duties for St. Louis.