Pedro Pages News: Set to lose time to Herrera

Pages is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Pages started behind the dish in each of the previous three games, but he's likely to see his playing time take a hit moving forward after the Cardinals activated No. 1 backstop Ivan Herrera (knee) from the injured list Friday. Herrera has made both of his first two starts since returning as a designated hitter, but he should see the bulk of his starts as a catcher when the Cardinals face righties.