Pedro Pages headshot

Pedro Pages News: Smacks third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Pages went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 11-4 win against the Tigers.

Pages gave the Cardinals a 10-0 lead with a two-run shot to left field in the seventh inning. Though the second-year backstop was expected to get less playing time after Ivan Herrera returned from the injured list May 9, Pages has started behind the plate in four of St. Louis' past five contests while Herrera has served as the DH each game during that span. Pages hasn't exactly been swinging a hot bat, though, as he's batting just .205 through 12 games in May, with Monday's homer being his first during that span.

Pedro Pages
St. Louis Cardinals
