Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso News: Goes deep Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Alonso went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Alonso reached three times through the first four innings and put the Mets up 8-0 in the fourth with a ball that was launched off the second deck in left field. Alonso worked a walk for a fifth straight game and has walked 20 times in the first 30 games of the season. His 28 RBI are tied for second in all of baseball and he sits alone in second with a 1.126 OPS, only behind Aaron Judge.

