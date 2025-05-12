Pete Alonso News: Hits game-winning sac fly

Alonso went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 4-3 win over the Pirates.

Alonso gave the Mets the lead in the seventh inning on an infield single, and he sent the home crowd happy in the bottom of the ninth on a sacrifice fly to right field that brought Francisco Lindor home. Alonso has reached base safely in 22 of his last 23 games and is slashing .318/.428/.604 with nine home runs, 36 RBI and 28 runs over 187 plate appearances this season.