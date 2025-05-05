Pete Alonso News: Mashes ninth homer

Alonso went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Alonso has five multi-hit efforts over his last eight games, a span that has seen him rack up three homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored. The first baseman has yet to go more than two games in a row without a hit, which is some impressive consistency, especially since he's never hit higher than .271 over a full season. Alonso is batting .349 with a 1.143 OPS, nine long balls, 33 RBI, 26 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 36 contests. In addition to his efficient contact, he's walking at a career-high rate (15.6 percent) and striking out at a career-low clip (15.0 percent).