Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Continues torrid start

Crow-Armstrong went 4-for-5 with a home run, two total runs scored and six RBI in Friday's 13-3 win over the White Sox.

Crow-Armstrong batted first again with Ian Happ (oblique) on the injured list, and the young outfielder continued his impressive start to the season. He's sporting an .882 OPS and leads the team with 12 home runs as well as 13 stolen bases through 45 games. Crow-Armstrong is also now second on the club with 36 RBI after his six-RBI outburst. The 23-year-old is putting it all together in his second full MLB season, and fantasy managers should sit back and enjoy the ride.