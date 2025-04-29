Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Goes deep Tuesday

Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Pirates.

Crow-Armstrong hit his third home run in his last six games and sixth of the season with a runner on in the fifth inning. The outfielder is known for his speed, as he has 12 steals in 13 attempts, but his power is also starting to trend up, making the 23-year-old a valuable fantasy target.