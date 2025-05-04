Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Power surge continues

Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Brewers.

Crow-Armstrong stayed dialed in at the plate, hitting his third home run in the last two days against Milwaukee. For the season, the talented young outfielder has an .871 OPS and nine long balls, all of which have come since April 13. Crow-Armstrong leads the majors in homers since that date. He's also fourth in MLB with 12 stolen bases, making him a dynamic dual threat.