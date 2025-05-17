Pete Fairbanks News: Clean ninth inning

Fairbanks threw a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner Saturday against the Marlins.

Fairbanks entered the game in the ninth inning with a four-run lead for his first appearance since Tuesday. It was a good bounceback effort for him, as he allowed two earned runs in a similar situation his last time out. Fairbanks has now held opponents scoreless in 16 of his 19 outings this season.