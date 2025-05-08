Fantasy Baseball
Pete Fairbanks headshot

Pete Fairbanks News: First blown save Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Fairbanks blew the save Thursday against the Phillies after allowing one unearned run on one hit and one walk in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Although Fairbanks avoided taking an earned run due to a throwing error on a pickoff attempt earlier in the frame, it was still his first run allowed in his last eight appearances. The right-hander also fell one pitch short of his season high of 29, which could affect his availability for Friday's series opener against the Brewers. Fairbanks is still very much first in line for future save opportunities in the Rays' bullpen, as he sports a strong 1.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB while converting eight of his nine save chances across 15.1 innings in 2025.

Pete Fairbanks
Tampa Bay Rays
