Pete Fairbanks headshot

Pete Fairbanks News: Grabs another save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Fairbanks earned the save Sunday in San Diego after pitching a perfect ninth inning. He did not walk nor strike anyone out.

Fairbanks sent the Padres down in order to pick up his third save in the last four days. Sunday capped off a big week for Fairbanks who pitched 3.2 scoreless innings while picking up three saves and a win in four appearances. The 31-year-old owns a 2.38 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB in 11.1 innings.

Pete Fairbanks
Tampa Bay Rays
