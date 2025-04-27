Pete Fairbanks News: Notches save No. 5

Fairbanks earned the save Saturday in San Diego as he struck out one and gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

The right-hander gave up a one-out double to Manny Machado but otherwise had no issues with the heart of the Padres lineup. Fairbanks has delivered three straight scoreless appearances and has converted all five of his save chances this year. He has a 2.61 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB across 10.1 innings as he's looking to produce his third straight year of 20-plus saves.