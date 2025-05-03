Pete Fairbanks News: Secures seventh save

Fairbanks worked a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his seventh save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Yankees.

The right-hander continued his effective start to the season. Fairbanks is a perfect 7-for-7 in converting save chances, and he's only been scored upon in two of his 13 appearances, leaving him with a 2.19 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB through 12.1 innings.