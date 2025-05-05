Pierce Johnson News: Collects third hold

Johnson struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings Sunday to record his third hold of the season in a win over the Dodgers.

The right-hander was expected to be one of Atlanta's top setup men this season, but a bumpy beginning to 2025 moved him down the bullpen hierarchy -- Johnson entered the game in the sixth inning Sunday. He appears to have turned things around however, delivering six straight scoreless appearances with a win, two holds and a 7:0 K:BB.