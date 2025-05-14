Pierce Johnson News: Converts save chance Tuesday

Johnson gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his first save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Nationals.

Raisel Iglesias was unavailable after pitching Sunday and Monday, but he's also been struggling badly of late and hasn't successfully converted a save chance since May 4. Johnson, on the other hand, reeled off his 10th straight scoreless appearance Tuesday, a stretch in which he's posted a 0.20 WHIP and 10:0 K:BB in 10 innings. While manager Brian Snitker hasn't yet indicated he's contemplating a change in the ninth inning, Johnson is making a strong case for a spot in the closing mix, at least until Iglesias rights the ship.