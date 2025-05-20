Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
PJ Morlando headshot

PJ Morlando Injury: Out with hamstring strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Single-A Jupiter placed Morlando on the 7-day injured list May 5 with a left hamstring strain, Ely Sussman of Fish on First reports.

Morlando underwent ulnar nerve transposition surgery on his left elbow March 12 and beat the estimated return time of 8-to-10 weeks, getting into game action for the Hammerheads April 22. He hit .231 with a .429 OBP, one home run and a 37.1 percent strikeout rate in eight games before pulling his hamstring.

PJ Morlando
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now