PJ Morlando Injury: Out with hamstring strain

Single-A Jupiter placed Morlando on the 7-day injured list May 5 with a left hamstring strain, Ely Sussman of Fish on First reports.

Morlando underwent ulnar nerve transposition surgery on his left elbow March 12 and beat the estimated return time of 8-to-10 weeks, getting into game action for the Hammerheads April 22. He hit .231 with a .429 OBP, one home run and a 37.1 percent strikeout rate in eight games before pulling his hamstring.