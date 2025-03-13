Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
PJ Morlando headshot

PJ Morlando Injury: Undergoes elbow procedure

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Morlando underwent an ulnar nerve transportation on his left elbow Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The surgery was on Morlando's non-throwing elbow and it is not considered a repair or reconstruction operation. Nevertheless, he is projected to miss 8-to-10 weeks, meaning he'll get a delayed start to his first full professional season. It's been a tough start for Morlando, who missed most of 2024 after signing with the Marlins due to a lumbar stress reaction.

PJ Morlando
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now