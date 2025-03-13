PJ Morlando Injury: Undergoes elbow procedure

Morlando underwent an ulnar nerve transportation on his left elbow Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The surgery was on Morlando's non-throwing elbow and it is not considered a repair or reconstruction operation. Nevertheless, he is projected to miss 8-to-10 weeks, meaning he'll get a delayed start to his first full professional season. It's been a tough start for Morlando, who missed most of 2024 after signing with the Marlins due to a lumbar stress reaction.