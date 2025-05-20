Porter Hodge Injury: Officially placed on 15-day IL

The Cubs placed Hodge (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Hodge has been diagnosed with a left oblique strain and will miss at least the next couple weeks. In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled Ethan Roberts from Triple-A Iowa. With Hodge sidelined, Daniel Palencia got the first save chance Monday against the Marlins but blew it, surrendering a pair of earned runs on two hits and one walk across 0.2 innings of work. Ryan Pressly should also vie for save opportunities.