Porter Hodge Injury: Will require stint on IL

Hodge has suffered a left oblique injury and will be placed on the 15-day injured list, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Hodge last pitched Saturday against the White Sox, tossing a scoreless frame in the victory, but he evidently picked up the oblique injury at some point along the way. The club will need to rely on another arm in save opportunities while Hodge recovers, likely leaving Ryan Pressly as the team's top option moving forward.