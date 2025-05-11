Porter Hodge News: Sustains first loss Sunday

Hodge (2-1) allowed three runs on three hits while retiring just one batter to take the loss Sunday against the Mets.

A day after converting his second save of the season, Hodge struggled to replicate the positive results. The righty saw things crumble in the eighth inning with the score tied 2-2, and his ERA climbed from 4.24 to 5.71 in the process. Hodge was potentially gaining on Ryan Pressly as Chicago's preferred closing option, though this might set the former back to some degree. With Pressly's ERA sitting at 7.07, neither pitcher is inspiring much confidence from fantasy managers.