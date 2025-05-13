Quinn Mathews Injury: Ready to return

Mathews (shoulder) will make a rehab start this week with the Cardinals' Florida Complex League affiliate, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Mathews resumed a throwing program in late April as he bounces back from mild left shoulder soreness, and he's now ready to pitch in games. The left-hander will eventually move back up to Triple-A Memphis, where he posted a 6.10 ERA and 7:15 K:BB over his first 10.1 innings before getting injured.