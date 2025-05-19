Quinn Mathews Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Mathews (shoulder) has been sent to the rookie-level Florida Complex League Cardinals to begin a rehab assignment.

It had been reported that Mathews would make a start for the FCL Cardinals last week, but it appears his first appearance for them will come this week. The left-hander has been shelved since mid-April with mild left shoulder soreness but is now ready to pitch in games. Mathews will eventually move back up to Triple-A Memphis once the Cardinals feel he's ready.