Quinn Priester News: Handed tough-luck loss

Priester (1-2) yielded a run on three hits and two walks over five innings Tuesday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Guardians.

Priester coughed up a solo homer to Jose Ramirez in the first inning but kept Cleveland's bats fairly quiet for the next four frames. It was Priester's second straight loss despite yielding only two earned runs (four total runs) in those outings. He threw 39 of 69 pitches for strikes and forced only four whiffs Tuesday. His ERA fell to 4.59 with a 23:21 K:BB through 33.1 innings. Priester is lined up to face the Orioles at home next week.