Quinn Priester headshot

Quinn Priester News: In line for bulk relief Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Priester is in line to serve as the bulk reliever in Monday's game against the Orioles, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers are going with Rob Zastryzny as an opener Monday before turning things over to Priester. It's the second time this season that the club has used an opener ahead of Priester, who was clobbered for seven runs on six hits and four walks over 4.1 innings against the Cubs earlier this month as a bulk reliever.

Quinn Priester
Milwaukee Brewers
