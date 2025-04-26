Quinn Priester News: Struggles in no-decision

Priester did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Cardinals, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out two.

The Milwaukee right-hander was in line for the loss before Jackson Chourio bailed him out with a game-tying homer in the ninth. Priester allowed a season-worst eight base knocks as the St. Louis lineup peppered him with runs in the second, third and fourth innings. After looking sharp with a 0.90 ERA in 10 innings over his first two starts, Priester has regressed in his last two outings, allowing seven runs across nine innings. The 24-year-old currently lines up to face the high-powered Cubs offense at home next weekend.