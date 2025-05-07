Quinn Priester News: Stuck with first loss

Priester (1-1) took the loss Wednesday, giving up three runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks over five innings as the Brewers were downed 9-1 by the Astros. He struck out three.

The right-hander didn't get much help from his offense or his defense, but Priester didn't aid his own cause by issuing at least three walks for the fifth straight outing. After a promising beginning to his stint in the Milwaukee rotation, he's been tagged for 15 runs (13 earned) over his last 14.1 innings with a 9:10 K:BB. With Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) having built up to 83 pitches in his most recent rehab start for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday and Aaron Civale (hamstring) likely not far behind him in returning from the IL, Priester's time with the big club figures to be running short. If he does get another start, it'll come on the road early next week in Cleveland.