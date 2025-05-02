Quinn Priester News: Ugly bulk-relief outing

Priester allowed seven runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings versus the Cubs on Friday. He did not factor in the decision.

Priester was able to clean up the mess Tyler Alexander left him in the first inning, though he allowed one inherited runner to score. There was nowhere to hide for Priester in the second, as the Cubs teed off for seven runs, including a Michael Busch grand slam and a Pete Crow-Armstrong solo shot. Priester was steady in his first three outings of the season, but he's yielded 12 runs over his last 9.1 innings. His ERA spiked up a whole two runs from 3.79 to 5.79, and he's added a 1.76 WHIP and 17:16 K:BB across 23.1 innings over five starts. Priester or Chad Patrick will likely lose out on a rotation spot once Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) is ready to be activated from the injured list.