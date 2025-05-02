Fantasy Baseball
Quinn Priester headshot

Quinn Priester News: Will follow Alexander on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2025 at 2:03pm

Priester will work behind Tyler Alexander in Friday's game against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Alexander is expected to serve as merely an opener against Chicago, so Priester should still handle the bulk of the innings workload between the two. Priester struggled in his last start against the Cardinals, giving up five runs on eight hits and three walks across five innings in a no-decision.

Quinn Priester
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
