Quinn Priester headshot

Quinn Priester News: Yields three runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Priester did not factor in the decision during Monday's win over Baltimore. He allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out two.

Priester entered the game in the second inning after Rob Zastryzny delivered a scoreless first. Priester gave up a solo homer to Ramon Laureano in the second inning and was charged with two runs when Nick Mears coughed up a three-run shot to Cedric Mullins in the seventh. Priester set a season high with 5.1 innings pitched while making his second appearance as a bulk reliever. He owns a lackluster 4.66 ERA with a 25:22 K:BB through 38.2 frames. Priester's next appearance could be this weekend against the Pirates, his former team.

