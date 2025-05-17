Rafael Devers News: Belts first walk-off homer

Devers went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, two total runs and two total RBI in Saturday's 7-6 win against Atlanta.

Devers was a big factor in Boston's comeback victory, first plating a run with a single in the seventh inning. He then ended the game with a 402-foot solo shot in the ninth for the first walk-off long ball of his career. Devers has reached base safely in 19 of his past 20 contests and is batting .397 with six home runs and 20 RBI during that span.