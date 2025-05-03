Rafael Devers News: Drives in two runs Saturday

Devers went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Minnesota.

Devers got the Red Sox on the board in the third inning with an RBI single to center field, and he tacked on another run in the seventh following a 72-minute rain delay. Devers' strikeout issues at the start the season are a distant memory, as the 28-year-old has driven in at least one run in nine of his past 11 games. Over that span, Devers has gone 15-for-44 (.341) with nine runs scored, three home runs and 11 RBI.