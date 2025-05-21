Rafael Devers News: Goes deep in win

Devers went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Mets.

Devers laced one of two solo home runs off Clay Holmes in the fifth inning, giving Boston all it needed. For Devers, it was his third home run in the last four games, and the DH has been on a heater since late April. He's batting .391 (34-for-87) with seven doubles, eight homers, 25 RBI and 16 runs over 23 games. Devers has managed to not let recent drama that engulfed him last week -- when he refused to play first base -- to impact his bat.