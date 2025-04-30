Rafael Devers News: Goes deep Tuesday

Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.

Devers swatted a 422-foot blast to right in the third for his only knock of the evening. It's his third home run in his last four games, a span during which he's compiled four RBI and scored six runs while posting a 3:3 BB:K. Devers is still working on upping his batting average after a very slow start to the year. He's currently hitting .217/.352/.417 with five homers, 18 RBI, 21 runs and a 24:39 BB:K in 142 plate appearances.