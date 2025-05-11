Rafael Devers News: Hits game-winning homer Sunday

Devers went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Royals.

Devers broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run homer that traveled 440 feet in the sixth inning. Despite the drama surrounding the 28-year-old in recent days, he's gone 17-for-37 with four extra-base hits and 12 RBI through 10 games in May. On the season, he's slashing .280/.398/.490 with seven home runs, 31 RBI, 25 runs scored and a steal across 191 plate appearances.